Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Camden Grand Harbor

Open Now until 6pm
24757 Grand Harbor Dr · (224) 215-4044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0822 · Avail. Sep 26

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 0837 · Avail. Sep 4

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 0636 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0938 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 0811 · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 0918 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Grand Harbor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Grand Harbor has one, two and three bedroom apartment homes off Katy Ft. Bend County Rd. and Grand Harbor Dr. with access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, making Downtown Houston commutes a breeze. We have a resort-style pool with lap lane and tanning deck, WiFi in a fireside lounge, outdoor grills with dining areas, community workspace, and fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. We have a private Dog Park for pets. Each apartment is like a home with spacious floor plans, gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry, black or stainless appliances, granite countertops, garden tubs and large walk-in closets. Select apartments include wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and kitchen islands. Covered parking and detached garages are also available. Camden Grand Harbor is close to Katy Mills Mall and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $0
Additional: Cable and Internet $0, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Grand Harbor have any available units?
Camden Grand Harbor has 18 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Grand Harbor have?
Some of Camden Grand Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Grand Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Grand Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Grand Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Grand Harbor is pet friendly.
Does Camden Grand Harbor offer parking?
Yes, Camden Grand Harbor offers parking.
Does Camden Grand Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Grand Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Grand Harbor have a pool?
Yes, Camden Grand Harbor has a pool.
Does Camden Grand Harbor have accessible units?
No, Camden Grand Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Grand Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Grand Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Grand Harbor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Grand Harbor has units with air conditioning.
