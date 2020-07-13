Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal volleyball court cats allowed alarm system business center carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Grand Harbor has one, two and three bedroom apartment homes off Katy Ft. Bend County Rd. and Grand Harbor Dr. with access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, making Downtown Houston commutes a breeze. We have a resort-style pool with lap lane and tanning deck, WiFi in a fireside lounge, outdoor grills with dining areas, community workspace, and fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. We have a private Dog Park for pets. Each apartment is like a home with spacious floor plans, gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry, black or stainless appliances, granite countertops, garden tubs and large walk-in closets. Select apartments include wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and kitchen islands. Covered parking and detached garages are also available. Camden Grand Harbor is close to Katy Mills Mall and ...