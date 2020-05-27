Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 6517 Cypress Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
6517 Cypress Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6517 Cypress Ln
6517 Cypress Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6517 Cypress Lane, Katy, TX 77493
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Home in quiet neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car garage. Pet Friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6517 Cypress Ln have any available units?
6517 Cypress Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Katy, TX
.
What amenities does 6517 Cypress Ln have?
Some of 6517 Cypress Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6517 Cypress Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Cypress Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Cypress Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6517 Cypress Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6517 Cypress Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6517 Cypress Ln offers parking.
Does 6517 Cypress Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Cypress Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Cypress Ln have a pool?
No, 6517 Cypress Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Cypress Ln have accessible units?
No, 6517 Cypress Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Cypress Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 Cypress Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Cypress Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Cypress Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr
Katy, TX 77450
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77433
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive
Katy, TX 77494
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Similar Pages
Katy 1 Bedrooms
Katy 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with Pool
Katy Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Humble, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
La Porte, TX
Deer Park, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Angleton, TX
Channelview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College