Home
/
Katy, TX
/
5338 11th Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
5338 11th Street
5338 11th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5338 11th Street, Katy, TX 77493
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled in the Katyland subdivision. Light and bright interior, great tile flooring throughout. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5338 11th Street have any available units?
5338 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Katy, TX
.
What amenities does 5338 11th Street have?
Some of 5338 11th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5338 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5338 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5338 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Katy
.
Does 5338 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5338 11th Street offers parking.
Does 5338 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 11th Street have a pool?
No, 5338 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5338 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 5338 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
