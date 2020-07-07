This cozy one story boasts slate tile flooring, open floor plan, all appliances included, it is ready to be your NextHome! 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage in acclaimed KatyISD and convenient to I-10, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have any available units?
5335 Tallowwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 5335 Tallowwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Tallowwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.