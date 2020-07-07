All apartments in Katy
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:29 AM

5335 Tallowwood Terrace

5335 Tallowwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Tallowwood Terrace, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy one story boasts slate tile flooring, open floor plan, all appliances included, it is ready to be your NextHome! 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage in acclaimed KatyISD and convenient to I-10, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have any available units?
5335 Tallowwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 5335 Tallowwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Tallowwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Tallowwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Tallowwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 Tallowwood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

