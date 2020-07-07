All apartments in Katy
5311 Derbyshire Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:24 PM

5311 Derbyshire Drive

5311 Derbyshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Derbyshire Drive, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, formal dining, nice size kitchen with breakfast area, 2 car garage, laundry room, private backyard, central A/C zoned to Katy High School. Located in Historic Katy area. PETS are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have any available units?
5311 Derbyshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have?
Some of 5311 Derbyshire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Derbyshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Derbyshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Derbyshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 Derbyshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5311 Derbyshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 Derbyshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5311 Derbyshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5311 Derbyshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5311 Derbyshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 Derbyshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5311 Derbyshire Drive has units with air conditioning.

