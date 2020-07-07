All apartments in Katy
3406 Galiani Dr

Location

3406 Galiani Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Galiani Dr have any available units?
3406 Galiani Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 3406 Galiani Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Galiani Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Galiani Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Galiani Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Galiani Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Galiani Dr offers parking.
Does 3406 Galiani Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Galiani Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Galiani Dr have a pool?
No, 3406 Galiani Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Galiani Dr have accessible units?
No, 3406 Galiani Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Galiani Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Galiani Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Galiani Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Galiani Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

