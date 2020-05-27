All apartments in Katy
3311 Lake Como Ct

3311 Lake Como Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Lake Como Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Lake Como Ct have any available units?
3311 Lake Como Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 3311 Lake Como Ct have?
Some of 3311 Lake Como Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Lake Como Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Lake Como Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Lake Como Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Lake Como Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 3311 Lake Como Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Lake Como Ct offers parking.
Does 3311 Lake Como Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Lake Como Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Lake Como Ct have a pool?
No, 3311 Lake Como Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Lake Como Ct have accessible units?
No, 3311 Lake Como Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Lake Como Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Lake Como Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Lake Como Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Lake Como Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

