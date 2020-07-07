All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24446 Borelli Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24446 Borelli Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:19 PM

24446 Borelli Drive

24446 Borelli Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24446 Borelli Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: $1,675.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24446 Borelli Drive have any available units?
24446 Borelli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24446 Borelli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24446 Borelli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24446 Borelli Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24446 Borelli Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24446 Borelli Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24446 Borelli Drive offers parking.
Does 24446 Borelli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24446 Borelli Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24446 Borelli Drive have a pool?
No, 24446 Borelli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24446 Borelli Drive have accessible units?
No, 24446 Borelli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24446 Borelli Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24446 Borelli Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24446 Borelli Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24446 Borelli Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Elite 99 West
23400 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd
Katy, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College