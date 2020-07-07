All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24403 Borelli Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24403 Borelli Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:34 PM

24403 Borelli Drive

24403 Borelli Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24403 Borelli Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: 1575.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24403 Borelli Drive have any available units?
24403 Borelli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24403 Borelli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24403 Borelli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24403 Borelli Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24403 Borelli Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24403 Borelli Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24403 Borelli Drive offers parking.
Does 24403 Borelli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24403 Borelli Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24403 Borelli Drive have a pool?
No, 24403 Borelli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24403 Borelli Drive have accessible units?
No, 24403 Borelli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24403 Borelli Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24403 Borelli Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24403 Borelli Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24403 Borelli Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
The Grand Parkway
22777 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Kenwood Club at the Park
2000 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy
Katy, TX 77450
Lenox Grand Crossing
23615 Western Centre Drive
Katy, TX 77494
Elation at Grandway West
23010 Franz Road
Katy, TX 77449

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College