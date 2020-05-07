All apartments in Katy
Last updated May 13 2019 at 9:57 AM

24259 San Marzano Court

24259 San Marzano Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24259 San Marzano Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24259 San Marzano Court have any available units?
24259 San Marzano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24259 San Marzano Court currently offering any rent specials?
24259 San Marzano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24259 San Marzano Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24259 San Marzano Court is pet friendly.
Does 24259 San Marzano Court offer parking?
Yes, 24259 San Marzano Court offers parking.
Does 24259 San Marzano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24259 San Marzano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24259 San Marzano Court have a pool?
No, 24259 San Marzano Court does not have a pool.
Does 24259 San Marzano Court have accessible units?
No, 24259 San Marzano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24259 San Marzano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24259 San Marzano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24259 San Marzano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24259 San Marzano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

