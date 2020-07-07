All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24250 Avogadro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24250 Avogadro Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:38 AM

24250 Avogadro Drive

24250 Avogadro Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24250 Avogadro Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24250 Avogadro Drive have any available units?
24250 Avogadro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24250 Avogadro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24250 Avogadro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24250 Avogadro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24250 Avogadro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 24250 Avogadro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24250 Avogadro Drive offers parking.
Does 24250 Avogadro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24250 Avogadro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24250 Avogadro Drive have a pool?
No, 24250 Avogadro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24250 Avogadro Drive have accessible units?
No, 24250 Avogadro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24250 Avogadro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24250 Avogadro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24250 Avogadro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24250 Avogadro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd
Katy, TX 77494
The Grand Parkway
22777 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College