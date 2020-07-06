All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24243 San Marzano Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24243 San Marzano Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24243 San Marzano Court

24243 San Marzano Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24243 San Marzano Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24243 San Marzano Court have any available units?
24243 San Marzano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 24243 San Marzano Court have?
Some of 24243 San Marzano Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24243 San Marzano Court currently offering any rent specials?
24243 San Marzano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24243 San Marzano Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24243 San Marzano Court is pet friendly.
Does 24243 San Marzano Court offer parking?
Yes, 24243 San Marzano Court offers parking.
Does 24243 San Marzano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24243 San Marzano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24243 San Marzano Court have a pool?
No, 24243 San Marzano Court does not have a pool.
Does 24243 San Marzano Court have accessible units?
No, 24243 San Marzano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24243 San Marzano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24243 San Marzano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24243 San Marzano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24243 San Marzano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr
Katy, TX 77450
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr
Katy, TX 77494
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77450

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College