Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:55 AM

24242 Ravenna Oaks

24242 Ravenna Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24242 Ravenna Oaks Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks have any available units?
24242 Ravenna Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24242 Ravenna Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
24242 Ravenna Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24242 Ravenna Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 24242 Ravenna Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 24242 Ravenna Oaks offers parking.
Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24242 Ravenna Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks have a pool?
No, 24242 Ravenna Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks have accessible units?
No, 24242 Ravenna Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 24242 Ravenna Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24242 Ravenna Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 24242 Ravenna Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

