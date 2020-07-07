All apartments in Katy
24239 Ravenna Oaks
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:08 AM

24239 Ravenna Oaks

24239 Ravenna Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24239 Ravenna Oaks Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have any available units?
24239 Ravenna Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have?
Some of 24239 Ravenna Oaks's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24239 Ravenna Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
24239 Ravenna Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24239 Ravenna Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 24239 Ravenna Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 24239 Ravenna Oaks offers parking.
Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24239 Ravenna Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have a pool?
No, 24239 Ravenna Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have accessible units?
No, 24239 Ravenna Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 24239 Ravenna Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24239 Ravenna Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 24239 Ravenna Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

