Last updated June 20 2020 at 11:53 AM

24226 Avogadro Drive

24226 Avogadro Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24226 Avogadro Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,725.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24226 Avogadro Drive have any available units?
24226 Avogadro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24226 Avogadro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24226 Avogadro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24226 Avogadro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24226 Avogadro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24226 Avogadro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24226 Avogadro Drive offers parking.
Does 24226 Avogadro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24226 Avogadro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24226 Avogadro Drive have a pool?
No, 24226 Avogadro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24226 Avogadro Drive have accessible units?
No, 24226 Avogadro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24226 Avogadro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24226 Avogadro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24226 Avogadro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24226 Avogadro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

