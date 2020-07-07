All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24222 Taranto Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24222 Taranto Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24222 Taranto Creek

24222 Taranto Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24222 Taranto Creek Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24222 Taranto Creek have any available units?
24222 Taranto Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
Is 24222 Taranto Creek currently offering any rent specials?
24222 Taranto Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24222 Taranto Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 24222 Taranto Creek is pet friendly.
Does 24222 Taranto Creek offer parking?
Yes, 24222 Taranto Creek offers parking.
Does 24222 Taranto Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24222 Taranto Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24222 Taranto Creek have a pool?
No, 24222 Taranto Creek does not have a pool.
Does 24222 Taranto Creek have accessible units?
No, 24222 Taranto Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 24222 Taranto Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 24222 Taranto Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24222 Taranto Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 24222 Taranto Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Crawford at Grand Morton
23223 First Park Drive
Katy, TX 77449
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Lenox Reserve
23403 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College