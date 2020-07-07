All apartments in Katy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24219 Paresi Court

24219 Paresi Ct · No Longer Available
Location

24219 Paresi Ct, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24219 Paresi Court have any available units?
24219 Paresi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 24219 Paresi Court have?
Some of 24219 Paresi Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24219 Paresi Court currently offering any rent specials?
24219 Paresi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24219 Paresi Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 24219 Paresi Court is pet friendly.
Does 24219 Paresi Court offer parking?
Yes, 24219 Paresi Court offers parking.
Does 24219 Paresi Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24219 Paresi Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24219 Paresi Court have a pool?
No, 24219 Paresi Court does not have a pool.
Does 24219 Paresi Court have accessible units?
No, 24219 Paresi Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24219 Paresi Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24219 Paresi Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24219 Paresi Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24219 Paresi Court does not have units with air conditioning.

