Katy, TX
24107 Treviso Gardens Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24107 Treviso Gardens Dr

24107 Treviso Gardens Dr
Location

24107 Treviso Gardens Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have any available units?
24107 Treviso Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have?
Some of 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24107 Treviso Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have a pool?
No, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24107 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

