All apartments in Katy
Find more places like 24014 Avogadro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
24014 Avogadro Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24014 Avogadro Dr

24014 Avogadro Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24014 Avogadro Dr, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24014 Avogadro Dr have any available units?
24014 Avogadro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 24014 Avogadro Dr have?
Some of 24014 Avogadro Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24014 Avogadro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24014 Avogadro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24014 Avogadro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24014 Avogadro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24014 Avogadro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24014 Avogadro Dr offers parking.
Does 24014 Avogadro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24014 Avogadro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24014 Avogadro Dr have a pool?
No, 24014 Avogadro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24014 Avogadro Dr have accessible units?
No, 24014 Avogadro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24014 Avogadro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24014 Avogadro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24014 Avogadro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24014 Avogadro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive
Katy, TX 77493
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd
Katy, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy Apartments with PoolKaty Dog Friendly Apartments
Katy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College