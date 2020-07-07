1927 AVENUE D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located on a giant corner lot in the heart of Katy is a true MUST SEE! Upon entry you are greeted by an inviting family room that features crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, a cozy fireplace and a wall of windows that shower the room in natural sunlight! Just off the family room is a formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen; it's a layout perfect for entertaining friends and family! Create culinary delights in the sizable kitchen equipped with formica countertops, tons of cabinet space and a serving bar that connects to the breakfast area! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master bedroom with hardwood flooring and walk-in his and hers closets! Two huge secondary bedrooms with wood floors! Storage building on the property! This fantastic opportunity will not last long! Call today to schedule a private showing!