Home
/
Katy, TX
/
1927 AVENUE D
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:59 PM

1927 AVENUE D

1927 Avenue D · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Avenue D, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located on a giant corner lot in the heart of Katy is a true MUST SEE! Upon entry you are greeted by an inviting family room that features crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in bookshelves, a cozy fireplace and a wall of windows that shower the room in natural sunlight! Just off the family room is a formal dining room with direct access to the kitchen; it's a layout perfect for entertaining friends and family! Create culinary delights in the sizable kitchen equipped with formica countertops, tons of cabinet space and a serving bar that connects to the breakfast area! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master bedroom with hardwood flooring and walk-in his and hers closets! Two huge secondary bedrooms with wood floors! Storage building on the property! This fantastic opportunity will not last long! Call today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 AVENUE D have any available units?
1927 AVENUE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 1927 AVENUE D have?
Some of 1927 AVENUE D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 AVENUE D currently offering any rent specials?
1927 AVENUE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 AVENUE D pet-friendly?
No, 1927 AVENUE D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 1927 AVENUE D offer parking?
Yes, 1927 AVENUE D offers parking.
Does 1927 AVENUE D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 AVENUE D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 AVENUE D have a pool?
No, 1927 AVENUE D does not have a pool.
Does 1927 AVENUE D have accessible units?
No, 1927 AVENUE D does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 AVENUE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 AVENUE D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 AVENUE D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 AVENUE D does not have units with air conditioning.

