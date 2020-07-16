All apartments in Justin
513 N Snyder Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

513 N Snyder Avenue

513 North Snyder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 North Snyder Avenue, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Cute 3 2 home in the heart of Justin. Home has recently been updated. Text 940.390.3031 for info and to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have any available units?
513 N Snyder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
Is 513 N Snyder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 N Snyder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N Snyder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue offer parking?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 N Snyder Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
