All apartments in Justin
Find more places like 513 N Snyder Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Justin, TX
513 N Snyder Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 N Snyder Avenue
513 North Snyder Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
513 North Snyder Avenue, Justin, TX 76247
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 2 home in the heart of Justin. Home has recently been updated. Text 940.390.3031 for info and to schedule showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have any available units?
513 N Snyder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Justin, TX
.
Is 513 N Snyder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 N Snyder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N Snyder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Justin
.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue offer parking?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 N Snyder Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 N Snyder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 N Snyder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
