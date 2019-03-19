All apartments in Justin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:31 AM

422 Silver Mine Drive

422 Silver Mine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

422 Silver Mine Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Silver Mine Drive have any available units?
422 Silver Mine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 422 Silver Mine Drive have?
Some of 422 Silver Mine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Silver Mine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 Silver Mine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Silver Mine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 422 Silver Mine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 422 Silver Mine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 422 Silver Mine Drive offers parking.
Does 422 Silver Mine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Silver Mine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Silver Mine Drive have a pool?
No, 422 Silver Mine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 Silver Mine Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 Silver Mine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Silver Mine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Silver Mine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Silver Mine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Silver Mine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

