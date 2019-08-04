Rent Calculator
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 W 5th Street
413 West 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
413 West 5th Street, Justin, TX 76247
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 3 ben 2 bath house in Justin on large old town lot. New appliances, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Contact ben at 940-390-3031 for info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 W 5th Street have any available units?
413 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Justin, TX
.
What amenities does 413 W 5th Street have?
Some of 413 W 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Justin
.
Does 413 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 413 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 W 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W 5th Street have a pool?
No, 413 W 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 413 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 W 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 W 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 W 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
