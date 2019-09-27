All apartments in Justin
Find more places like 317 S Denton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Justin, TX
/
317 S Denton Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

317 S Denton Avenue

317 South Denton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

317 South Denton Avenue, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 S Denton Avenue have any available units?
317 S Denton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
Is 317 S Denton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 S Denton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 S Denton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 S Denton Avenue offers parking.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 S Denton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Saginaw, TXCorinth, TXHurst, TXHaltom City, TXHickory Creek, TXAzle, TXSanger, TXRichland Hills, TXDecatur, TXCoppell, TXWhite Settlement, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District