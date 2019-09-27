Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Justin
Find more places like 317 S Denton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Justin, TX
/
317 S Denton Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
317 S Denton Avenue
317 South Denton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
317 South Denton Avenue, Justin, TX 76247
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have any available units?
317 S Denton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Justin, TX
.
Is 317 S Denton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 S Denton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 S Denton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Justin
.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 S Denton Avenue offers parking.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 S Denton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 S Denton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 S Denton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Keller, TX
Southlake, TX
Krum, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Saginaw, TX
Corinth, TX
Hurst, TX
Haltom City, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Azle, TX
Sanger, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Decatur, TX
Coppell, TX
White Settlement, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District