Cute 3-2-2 in walking distance to High School and Plum Creek Elementary. Nice sized fenced yard. Ceramic tile throughout the home except for the bedrooms (carpet). Covered back porch. Will have fresh paint and new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Plum Street have any available units?
709 Plum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 709 Plum Street have?
Some of 709 Plum Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.