All apartments in Joshua
Find more places like 408 Conveyor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Joshua, TX
/
408 Conveyor Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 Conveyor Drive
408 Conveyor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
408 Conveyor Drive, Joshua, TX 76058
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Complete remodel, granite counter top, Lots of storage, washer and dryer connections, large bedrooms, fresh paint inside and out, new roof. Tenant will need a refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Conveyor Drive have any available units?
408 Conveyor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Joshua, TX
.
What amenities does 408 Conveyor Drive have?
Some of 408 Conveyor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 Conveyor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Conveyor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Conveyor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Joshua
.
Does 408 Conveyor Drive offer parking?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 408 Conveyor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Conveyor Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Conveyor Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Conveyor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Conveyor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Conveyor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
