314 Catherine Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:55 AM
314 Catherine Street
314 Catherine St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
314 Catherine St, Joshua, TX 76058
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 Catherine Street have any available units?
314 Catherine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Joshua, TX
.
What amenities does 314 Catherine Street have?
Some of 314 Catherine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 314 Catherine Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 Catherine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Catherine Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 Catherine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Joshua
.
Does 314 Catherine Street offer parking?
No, 314 Catherine Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 Catherine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Catherine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Catherine Street have a pool?
No, 314 Catherine Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 Catherine Street have accessible units?
No, 314 Catherine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Catherine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Catherine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Catherine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Catherine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
