Joshua, TX
208 Joshua Boulevard
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

208 Joshua Boulevard

208 Bentley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Bentley Drive, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated carpet and recently painted! Brick 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage duplex. Fenced yard. Spacious living area open to breakfast area. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space. Joshua ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have any available units?
208 Joshua Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 208 Joshua Boulevard have?
Some of 208 Joshua Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Joshua Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
208 Joshua Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Joshua Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 208 Joshua Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 208 Joshua Boulevard offers parking.
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Joshua Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have a pool?
No, 208 Joshua Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 208 Joshua Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Joshua Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Joshua Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
