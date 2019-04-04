Updated carpet and recently painted! Brick 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage duplex. Fenced yard. Spacious living area open to breakfast area. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space. Joshua ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Joshua Boulevard have any available units?
208 Joshua Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 208 Joshua Boulevard have?
Some of 208 Joshua Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Joshua Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
208 Joshua Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.