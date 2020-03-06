All apartments in Joshua
200 Joshua Boulevard
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

200 Joshua Boulevard

200 Joshua Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

200 Joshua Boulevard, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Living area is open to breakfast area. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen is open to the breakfast area. Fenced backyard. Joshua ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Joshua Boulevard have any available units?
200 Joshua Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
Is 200 Joshua Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
200 Joshua Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Joshua Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 200 Joshua Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 200 Joshua Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 200 Joshua Boulevard offers parking.
Does 200 Joshua Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Joshua Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Joshua Boulevard have a pool?
No, 200 Joshua Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 200 Joshua Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 200 Joshua Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Joshua Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Joshua Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Joshua Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Joshua Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
