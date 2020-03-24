All apartments in Joshua
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:55 PM

110 Edgehill Rd

110 Edgehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

110 Edgehill Road, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Joshua is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mPTevyLQSw&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Edgehill Rd have any available units?
110 Edgehill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
Is 110 Edgehill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
110 Edgehill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Edgehill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 110 Edgehill Rd offer parking?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 110 Edgehill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Edgehill Rd have a pool?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 110 Edgehill Rd have accessible units?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Edgehill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Edgehill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Edgehill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

