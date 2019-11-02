108 Ramada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and a 1 car garage duplex in Joshua ISD. Freshly painted inside and out. New appliances. New flooring throughout. Updated bathrooms. Large closets. Washer and dryer connections. Fenced yard.