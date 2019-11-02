Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and a 1 car garage duplex in Joshua ISD. Freshly painted inside and out. New appliances. New flooring throughout. Updated bathrooms. Large closets. Washer and dryer connections. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 Ramada Avenue have any available units?
108 Ramada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 108 Ramada Avenue have?
Some of 108 Ramada Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Ramada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Ramada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.