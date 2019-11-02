All apartments in Joshua
Find more places like 108 Ramada Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joshua, TX
/
108 Ramada Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:15 AM

108 Ramada Avenue

108 Ramada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

108 Ramada Avenue, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and a 1 car garage duplex in Joshua ISD. Freshly painted inside and out. New appliances. New flooring throughout. Updated bathrooms. Large closets. Washer and dryer connections. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Ramada Avenue have any available units?
108 Ramada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 108 Ramada Avenue have?
Some of 108 Ramada Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Ramada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Ramada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Ramada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 Ramada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 108 Ramada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 108 Ramada Avenue offers parking.
Does 108 Ramada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Ramada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Ramada Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 Ramada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 Ramada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 Ramada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Ramada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Ramada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Ramada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Ramada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXMesquite, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXBurleson, TXCleburne, TXEverman, TXBenbrook, TXWeatherford, TXGranbury, TX
Aledo, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXCedar Hill, TXHurst, TXAzle, TXWaxahachie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
Eastfield College