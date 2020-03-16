Rent Calculator
Joshua, TX
105 Cedar Crest Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM
105 Cedar Crest Street
105 Cedar Crest Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
105 Cedar Crest Street, Joshua, TX 76058
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated duplex in Joshua ISD. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living area upon entry. Updated kitchen. Newer carpet and tile flooring. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street have any available units?
105 Cedar Crest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Joshua, TX
.
Is 105 Cedar Crest Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Cedar Crest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Cedar Crest Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Cedar Crest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Joshua
.
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street offer parking?
No, 105 Cedar Crest Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Cedar Crest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street have a pool?
No, 105 Cedar Crest Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Cedar Crest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Cedar Crest Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Cedar Crest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Cedar Crest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
