Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible fire pit garage

Reminiscent of rough-hewn stone and wood mountain homes, the cottages are expertly crafted to blend into a majestic lakeside setting of woodlands. Hardwood floors, fireplace, granite, beamed ceilings, double garage. Patio with fire pit that backs to a canyon. Watch the wildlife come right up to your door. Quiet street close to the lake and amenities. FURNISHED, NO PETS or SMOKERS. Lease only includes the cabin and garage, NOT the garage suite.