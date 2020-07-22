Rent Calculator
Home
/
Johnson County, TX
/
6012 County Road 608
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6012 County Road 608
6012 County Road 608
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6012 County Road 608, Johnson County, TX 76028
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country living at its finest! Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on almost 5 acres of land. Large open living area. Detached 3 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6012 County Road 608 have any available units?
6012 County Road 608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johnson County, TX
.
Is 6012 County Road 608 currently offering any rent specials?
6012 County Road 608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 County Road 608 pet-friendly?
No, 6012 County Road 608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johnson County
.
Does 6012 County Road 608 offer parking?
Yes, 6012 County Road 608 offers parking.
Does 6012 County Road 608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 County Road 608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 County Road 608 have a pool?
No, 6012 County Road 608 does not have a pool.
Does 6012 County Road 608 have accessible units?
No, 6012 County Road 608 does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 County Road 608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 County Road 608 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 County Road 608 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 County Road 608 does not have units with air conditioning.
