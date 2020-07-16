5508 Grand Ranch Drive

Amenities

Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools. Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding. Home has a large master bath with tub and separate shower, nice sized laundry, and a corner fireplace to snuggle around. Front yard has 2 car covered carport and an 8-foot fence ready for you to bring your pets and animals, no city restrictions. In back, there is 1 covered RV building with connected covered trailer storage, and 1 extra covered building with a concrete floor. Great location with easy access from Chisholm Trail, only 22 min to downtown. Also available for sale $180,000