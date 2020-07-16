All apartments in Johnson County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:13 PM

5508 Grand Ranch Drive

5508 Grand Ranch Drive · (817) 609-4008
Location

5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX 76058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding. Home has a large master bath with tub and separate shower, nice sized laundry, and a corner fireplace to snuggle around. Front yard has 2 car covered carport and an 8-foot fence ready for you to bring your pets and animals, no city restrictions. In back, there is 1 covered RV building with connected covered trailer storage, and 1 extra covered building with a concrete floor. Great location with easy access from Chisholm Trail, only 22 min to downtown. Also available for sale $180,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

