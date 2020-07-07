All apartments in Jersey Village
Find more places like 47 Cherry Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey Village, TX
/
47 Cherry Hills Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

47 Cherry Hills Drive

47 Cherry Hills · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

47 Cherry Hills, Jersey Village, TX 77064

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
IMMACULATE one story home in the desired Lakes of Jersey Village community. Open floor plan with grand hallways and an IMPRESSIVE entrance. Ideal layout with large kitchen island and an abundance of storage. Mediterranean/traditional 3 bed & 2.5 bath home with a **bonus** private office/study off the front! Sizable rooms with tile throughout the living areas, carpeting in all bedrooms & hardwoods featured in the office. Only a minute walk to the lake! Close proximity to the renowned Jersey Meadows Golf Course and easy access to Beltway 8, I10 & hempstead highway! A great home for entertaining with a fun backyard, nestled on a quiet street. A MUST-SEE HOME! Landlord is looking for a long-term tenant. Don't forget to check out the virtual video link for a walk-through tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have any available units?
47 Cherry Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey Village, TX.
What amenities does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have?
Some of 47 Cherry Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Cherry Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47 Cherry Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Cherry Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47 Cherry Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey Village.
Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 47 Cherry Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Cherry Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 47 Cherry Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 47 Cherry Hills Drive has accessible units.
Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Cherry Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Cherry Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Jersey Village 1 BedroomsJersey Village 2 Bedrooms
Jersey Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJersey Village Apartments with Balcony
Jersey Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch