47 Cherry Hills Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

IMMACULATE one story home in the desired Lakes of Jersey Village community. Open floor plan with grand hallways and an IMPRESSIVE entrance. Ideal layout with large kitchen island and an abundance of storage. Mediterranean/traditional 3 bed & 2.5 bath home with a **bonus** private office/study off the front! Sizable rooms with tile throughout the living areas, carpeting in all bedrooms & hardwoods featured in the office. Only a minute walk to the lake! Close proximity to the renowned Jersey Meadows Golf Course and easy access to Beltway 8, I10 & hempstead highway! A great home for entertaining with a fun backyard, nestled on a quiet street. A MUST-SEE HOME!