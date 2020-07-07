Rent Calculator
Jersey Village, TX
/
16426 DE LOZIER STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:07 PM
1 of 44
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16426 DE LOZIER STREET
16426 De Lozier Street
·
No Longer Available
Jersey Village
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
16426 De Lozier Street, Jersey Village, TX 77040
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN JERSEY VILLAGE - RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN JERSEY VILLAGE
(RLNE4251511)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET have any available units?
16426 DE LOZIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jersey Village, TX
.
Is 16426 DE LOZIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
16426 DE LOZIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16426 DE LOZIER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET offer parking?
No, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET have a pool?
No, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16426 DE LOZIER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 16426 DE LOZIER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
