Well kept, roomy duplex in quiet area w/ easy access to any place in town. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, dinning room Stove, fridge, dishwasher, CH/A, WD conn., carport & storage room. $675/mo. $675.00 dep. No smokers, no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 James have any available units?
529 James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, TX.
What amenities does 529 James have?
Some of 529 James's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 James currently offering any rent specials?
529 James is not currently offering any rent specials.