529 James
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

529 James

529 James St · No Longer Available
Location

529 James St, Jacksonville, TX 75766

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Well kept, roomy duplex in quiet area w/ easy access to any place in town. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, dinning room Stove, fridge, dishwasher, CH/A, WD conn., carport & storage room. $675/mo. $675.00 dep. No smokers, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

