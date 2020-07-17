Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Well kept, roomy duplex in quiet area w/ easy access to any place in town. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, dinning room Stove, fridge, dishwasher, CH/A, WD conn., carport & storage room. $675/mo. $675.00 dep. No smokers, no pets.