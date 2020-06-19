404 Neches Apt. G - 1

Amenities

Located just minutes from Downtown Jacksonville, this 2 BR 1 BA second floor. It has double-pane windows, fresh paint and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. The residence has a dining area, a covered off-street parking space, covered front deck, central electric heat and air, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment contains approximately 775 square feet. There is a coin-operated laundry room on the lower level and all mailboxes are key-secured. The tenant is responsible for the electric bill and water and yard maintenance are handled by management. The rent is $650.00 per month and the security deposit is $650.00. All Cherokee Real Estate-managed properties are non-smoking, inside and out, and pets are not permitted except as required by law. A minimum lease term of 12 months is required.