All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 404 Neches Apt. G - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, TX
/
404 Neches Apt. G - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

404 Neches Apt. G - 1

404 Neches St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

404 Neches St, Jacksonville, TX 75766

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located just minutes from Downtown Jacksonville, this 2 BR 1 BA second floor. It has double-pane windows, fresh paint and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. The residence has a dining area, a covered off-street parking space, covered front deck, central electric heat and air, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment contains approximately 775 square feet. There is a coin-operated laundry room on the lower level and all mailboxes are key-secured. The tenant is responsible for the electric bill and water and yard maintenance are handled by management. The rent is $650.00 per month and the security deposit is $650.00. All Cherokee Real Estate-managed properties are non-smoking, inside and out, and pets are not permitted except as required by law. A minimum lease term of 12 months is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have any available units?
404 Neches Apt. G - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, TX.
What amenities does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have?
Some of 404 Neches Apt. G - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
404 Neches Apt. G - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 does offer parking.
Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have a pool?
No, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have accessible units?
No, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Neches Apt. G - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TXNacogdoches, TX
Athens, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXLufkin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityTrinity Valley Community College
Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College