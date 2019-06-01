All apartments in Jacinto City
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:20 PM

10622 Fairfax Street

10622 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

10622 Fairfax Street, Jacinto City, TX 77029
Jacinto City

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This mid century home is situated in the heart of Jacinto City just minutes from Downtown Houston. The home is on pier and beam with ceiling fans and many windows offering much natural light inside. The 2 car driveway is just off the street and handles two vehicles. Walk up a few steps to the front door. There is also a side door through the utility room. The spacious and fenced back yard can be viewed and enjoyed from several rooms in the house. Fresh paint throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10622 Fairfax Street have any available units?
10622 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacinto City, TX.
What amenities does 10622 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 10622 Fairfax Street's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10622 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
10622 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10622 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
No, 10622 Fairfax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacinto City.
Does 10622 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 10622 Fairfax Street offers parking.
Does 10622 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10622 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10622 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 10622 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 10622 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 10622 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10622 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10622 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10622 Fairfax Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10622 Fairfax Street does not have units with air conditioning.

