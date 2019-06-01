10622 Fairfax Street

Amenities

This mid century home is situated in the heart of Jacinto City just minutes from Downtown Houston. The home is on pier and beam with ceiling fans and many windows offering much natural light inside. The 2 car driveway is just off the street and handles two vehicles. Walk up a few steps to the front door. There is also a side door through the utility room. The spacious and fenced back yard can be viewed and enjoyed from several rooms in the house. Fresh paint throughout the house.