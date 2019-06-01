10622 Fairfax Street, Jacinto City, TX 77029 Jacinto City
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This mid century home is situated in the heart of Jacinto City just minutes from Downtown Houston. The home is on pier and beam with ceiling fans and many windows offering much natural light inside. The 2 car driveway is just off the street and handles two vehicles. Walk up a few steps to the front door. There is also a side door through the utility room. The spacious and fenced back yard can be viewed and enjoyed from several rooms in the house. Fresh paint throughout the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
