10313 Norvic Street, Jacinto City, TX 77029 Jacinto City
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This mid century home is located in the heart of Jacinto City just minutes from Downtown Houston. Ceiling fans. Exterior door to Master Bedroom. Utility room in house. Spacious fenced back yard. Recent paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10313 Norvic Street have any available units?
10313 Norvic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacinto City, TX.
Is 10313 Norvic Street currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Norvic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.