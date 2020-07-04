Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like Willowbend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Willowbend
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Willowbend
1407 West Shady Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1407 West Shady Grove Road, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
all utils included
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Willow Bend Apartments - Property Id: 228464
ALL BILLS PAID!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228464
Property Id 228464
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5584343)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Willowbend have any available units?
Willowbend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does Willowbend have?
Some of Willowbend's amenities include all utils included, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Willowbend currently offering any rent specials?
Willowbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowbend pet-friendly?
No, Willowbend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does Willowbend offer parking?
No, Willowbend does not offer parking.
Does Willowbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willowbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowbend have a pool?
No, Willowbend does not have a pool.
Does Willowbend have accessible units?
No, Willowbend does not have accessible units.
Does Willowbend have units with dishwashers?
No, Willowbend does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas