Village at the Crossroads
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:21 AM

Village at the Crossroads

1900 Carl Road · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Carl Road, Irving, TX 75061
Grauwyler Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$0 Deposit!!!! - Property Id: 231604

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231604
Property Id 231604

(RLNE5871806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at the Crossroads have any available units?
Village at the Crossroads doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at the Crossroads have?
Some of Village at the Crossroads's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at the Crossroads currently offering any rent specials?
Village at the Crossroads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at the Crossroads pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at the Crossroads is pet friendly.
Does Village at the Crossroads offer parking?
No, Village at the Crossroads does not offer parking.
Does Village at the Crossroads have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village at the Crossroads does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at the Crossroads have a pool?
No, Village at the Crossroads does not have a pool.
Does Village at the Crossroads have accessible units?
No, Village at the Crossroads does not have accessible units.
Does Village at the Crossroads have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at the Crossroads has units with dishwashers.

