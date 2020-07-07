All apartments in Irving
Find more places like Villa La Paz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Villa La Paz
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

Villa La Paz

3200 West Pioneer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3200 West Pioneer Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Barton Estates

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Villa La Paz - Property Id: 230728

**Electricity is included in the rent**
**NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230728
Property Id 230728

(RLNE5651254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa La Paz have any available units?
Villa La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa La Paz have?
Some of Villa La Paz's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
Villa La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa La Paz pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa La Paz is pet friendly.
Does Villa La Paz offer parking?
No, Villa La Paz does not offer parking.
Does Villa La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa La Paz have a pool?
No, Villa La Paz does not have a pool.
Does Villa La Paz have accessible units?
No, Villa La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does Villa La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa La Paz has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas