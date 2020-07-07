Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
Villa La Paz
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Villa La Paz
3200 West Pioneer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3200 West Pioneer Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Barton Estates
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Villa La Paz - Property Id: 230728
**Electricity is included in the rent**
**NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230728
Property Id 230728
(RLNE5651254)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Villa La Paz have any available units?
Villa La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does Villa La Paz have?
Some of Villa La Paz's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Villa La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
Villa La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa La Paz pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa La Paz is pet friendly.
Does Villa La Paz offer parking?
No, Villa La Paz does not offer parking.
Does Villa La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa La Paz have a pool?
No, Villa La Paz does not have a pool.
Does Villa La Paz have accessible units?
No, Villa La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does Villa La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa La Paz has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
