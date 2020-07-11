All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Trinity Park Apartments

2700 Rock Island Rd · (833) 791-3099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Rock Island Rd, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,192

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,192

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 141 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,071

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trinity Park Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Irving / 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $900

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Door to door trash pickup, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person 18 or older
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $150/$200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Administration fee $80
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet (non refundable)
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 60 pounds per pet
Parking Details: We do require our residents to be parked in resident parking with their stickers as for visitors they must be parked in visitor parking with their visitor pass visible on the dashboard. Resident and visitors must park head in only. We do not have reserved parking here at Trinity Park.
Storage Details: We do not have additional storage outside of our units, we do have additional storage in the unit; for example, coat closet, closet in hallway

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trinity Park Apartments have any available units?
Trinity Park Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,071 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Trinity Park Apartments have?
Some of Trinity Park Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trinity Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trinity Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trinity Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trinity Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trinity Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trinity Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Trinity Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trinity Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trinity Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Trinity Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Trinity Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Trinity Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Trinity Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trinity Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
