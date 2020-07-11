Trinity Park Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person 18 or older
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $150/$200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Administration fee $80
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet (non refundable)
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 60 pounds per pet
Parking Details: We do require our residents to be parked in resident parking with their stickers as for visitors they must be parked in visitor parking with their visitor pass visible on the dashboard. Resident and visitors must park head in only. We do not have reserved parking here at Trinity Park.
Storage Details: We do not have additional storage outside of our units, we do have additional storage in the unit; for example, coat closet, closet in hallway