Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center internet access

The Vanderbilt Apartments is located in the beautiful city of Irving, TX. This pet friendly community has a great neighborhood feel you've been looking for in an awesome location. We are next to River Legacy Park East, Irving Lake, Mountain Creek Lake, JO Davis Elementary School, Travis Middle School, MacArthur High School, Sloan School, The Highlands School and the University of Dallas. Lease today and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including our sparkling swimming pool, laundry facilities, and easy access to downtown Irving with local shops and restaurants and a quick drive into Dallas and Fort Worth. Our Catalyst Multifamily Management staff are there to help you throughout the entire leasing process and your resident life, so come home to The Vandberbilt today and live the life you've always wanted.