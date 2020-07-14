All apartments in Irving
The Crossings on Walnut Hill.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

The Crossings on Walnut Hill

2615 W Walnut Hill Ln · (972) 627-4173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX 75038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$743

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

1X1-2

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X2-1

$1,038

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossings on Walnut Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
package receiving
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for individual; $100 for married couple
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Agressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Crossings on Walnut Hill have any available units?
The Crossings on Walnut Hill offers studio floorplans starting at $743, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $835, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,038. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crossings on Walnut Hill have?
Some of The Crossings on Walnut Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossings on Walnut Hill currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossings on Walnut Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossings on Walnut Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossings on Walnut Hill is pet friendly.
Does The Crossings on Walnut Hill offer parking?
Yes, The Crossings on Walnut Hill offers parking.
Does The Crossings on Walnut Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Crossings on Walnut Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossings on Walnut Hill have a pool?
Yes, The Crossings on Walnut Hill has a pool.
Does The Crossings on Walnut Hill have accessible units?
No, The Crossings on Walnut Hill does not have accessible units.
Does The Crossings on Walnut Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossings on Walnut Hill has units with dishwashers.

