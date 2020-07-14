The Crossings on Walnut Hill.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for individual; $100 for married couple
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Agressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.