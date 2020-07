Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry courtyard fire pit package receiving

The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.