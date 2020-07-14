Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room dogs allowed cats allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bike storage bocce court clubhouse dog park fire pit golf room hot tub

The Cayman Las Colinas offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes and is the landing place for people on the move who want modern, upscale living and an enviable lifestyle right in the heart of the Metroplex.Situated on Lake Carolyn, between downtown Dallas and DFW airport, and right on the DART light rail, residents enjoy a short commute, lock and leave travelability, and an even quicker jaunt to nearby entertainment. Here, you'll find excellent dining, shopping, sporting events, hike and bike trails, parks and even worldtravel right in your backyard. New projects are in the works to amp up the surrounding area including The Toyota Music Factory and Water Street developments. Live music, comedy, art house theaters, restaurants and retail outlets will add more fun and entertainment to residents to-do...