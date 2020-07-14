All apartments in Irving
The Cayman Las Colinas

1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway · (972) 782-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX 75039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1042 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 4072 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 3029 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2069 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 4073 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 1073 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cayman Las Colinas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bike storage
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
golf room
hot tub
The Cayman Las Colinas offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes and is the landing place for people on the move who want modern, upscale living and an enviable lifestyle right in the heart of the Metroplex.Situated on Lake Carolyn, between downtown Dallas and DFW airport, and right on the DART light rail, residents enjoy a short commute, lock and leave travelability, and an even quicker jaunt to nearby entertainment. Here, you'll find excellent dining, shopping, sporting events, hike and bike trails, parks and even worldtravel right in your backyard. New projects are in the works to amp up the surrounding area including The Toyota Music Factory and Water Street developments. Live music, comedy, art house theaters, restaurants and retail outlets will add more fun and entertainment to residents to-do...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 400.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cayman Las Colinas have any available units?
The Cayman Las Colinas has 38 units available starting at $1,351 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cayman Las Colinas have?
Some of The Cayman Las Colinas's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cayman Las Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
The Cayman Las Colinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cayman Las Colinas pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cayman Las Colinas is pet friendly.
Does The Cayman Las Colinas offer parking?
Yes, The Cayman Las Colinas offers parking.
Does The Cayman Las Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cayman Las Colinas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cayman Las Colinas have a pool?
Yes, The Cayman Las Colinas has a pool.
Does The Cayman Las Colinas have accessible units?
No, The Cayman Las Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does The Cayman Las Colinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cayman Las Colinas has units with dishwashers.
